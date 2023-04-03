Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €309.00 by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €309.00 ($332.26) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($263.44) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of Allianz stock traded up €1.00 ($1.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €212.80 ($228.82). 1,079,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($222.37). The business has a fifty day moving average of €216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €200.06.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.