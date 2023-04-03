Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €309.00 by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €309.00 ($332.26) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($263.44) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of Allianz stock traded up €1.00 ($1.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €212.80 ($228.82). 1,079,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($222.37). The business has a fifty day moving average of €216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €200.06.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.