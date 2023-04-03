Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

