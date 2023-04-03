Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
