Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $200.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $240,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after acquiring an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,597,000.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

