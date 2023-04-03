Alpha Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,357 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,950 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 482,899 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,680,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,810,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

