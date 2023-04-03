Alpha Financial Partners LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,268. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

