Alpha Financial Partners LLC Takes $18.52 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,523,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.5% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $411.33. 1,829,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $459.79. The company has a market cap of $309.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

