Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Up 9.6% in March

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 12,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,996. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.73. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

