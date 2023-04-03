Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Up 9.6% in March

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 12,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,996. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.73. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $4.99.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
