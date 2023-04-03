ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the period. ALPS Clean Energy ETF comprises about 1.5% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000.
ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
ACES stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,089. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14.
ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES)
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.