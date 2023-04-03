Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Down 8.9% in March

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,219,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,395. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

