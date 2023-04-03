American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow Sells 15,000 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, H Allan Dow sold 100 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200.00.

On Monday, March 27th, H Allan Dow sold 22,490 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $274,602.90.

On Thursday, March 23rd, H Allan Dow sold 14,324 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $178,477.04.

On Friday, March 17th, H Allan Dow sold 5,311 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $68,511.90.

On Wednesday, March 15th, H Allan Dow sold 4,145 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $53,511.95.

On Monday, March 13th, H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $181,470.56.

On Thursday, March 9th, H Allan Dow sold 4 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, H Allan Dow sold 557 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $7,742.30.

American Software Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $12.28. 94,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,311. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $414.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.83.

American Software Announces Dividend

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in American Software by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141,882 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in American Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 242,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

