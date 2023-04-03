Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $87,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.83. 512,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.