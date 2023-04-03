Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.24. 392,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.67. The company has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

