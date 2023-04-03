Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,774 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,526. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

