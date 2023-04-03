Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

