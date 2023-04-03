Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMLX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

AMLX stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.63. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,141. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,695,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

