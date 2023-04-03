Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Price Target at GBX 3,270

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,270 ($40.18).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.23) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($39.93) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.94) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,382.98). In other Anglo American news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,382.98). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.63) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,246.63). 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,662.50 ($32.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,437.50 ($29.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,029.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,050.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 5,807.56%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

