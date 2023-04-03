Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Price Target at GBX 3,270

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,270 ($40.18).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.23) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($39.93) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.94) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,382.98). In other Anglo American news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,382.98). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.63) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,246.63). 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,662.50 ($32.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,437.50 ($29.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,029.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,050.32.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 5,807.56%.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.