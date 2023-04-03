Analysts Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) PT at $20.82

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.