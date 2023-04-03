Andrew Hornby Acquires 249,600 Shares of Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI) Stock

Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Hornby purchased 249,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,230.40 ($8,153.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hiremii Limited operates as a labour hire and recruitment company in Australia. It operates Hiremii technology, a cloud-based platform. The company also provides recruitment and full-service labour hire solution that provides digitized employee onboarding services. Hiremii Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Perth, Australia.

