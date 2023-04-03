Ankr Price Hits $0.0341 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $329.49 million and $79.79 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00029651 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003408 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,019.21 or 1.00097937 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03379858 USD and is down -7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $86,796,155.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

