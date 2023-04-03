Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,401.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,401.67 ($17.22).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.08) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.20) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.43) to GBX 1,760 ($21.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.20) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.73) to GBX 1,260 ($15.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,565 ($19.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.58). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,633.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,449.60. The firm has a market cap of £15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,285.37, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 4,065.04%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

