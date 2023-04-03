Anyswap Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $9.25 or 0.00033057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $172.42 million and approximately $19,698.51 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.14511384 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $103,870.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

