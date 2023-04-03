Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 858,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. 260,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

