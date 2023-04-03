Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0004

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $609,545.10 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002989 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

