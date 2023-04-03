AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 28th total of 10,290,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APPH. Barclays reduced their price objective on AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AppHarvest Stock Up 0.0 %

APPH stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AppHarvest has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $6.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppHarvest

AppHarvest Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 284.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading

