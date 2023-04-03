AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 28th total of 10,290,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
A number of research firms have commented on APPH. Barclays reduced their price objective on AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
APPH stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AppHarvest has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $6.14.
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
