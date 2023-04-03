Archer Materials Limited (ASX:AXE) Insider Sells A$384,059.32 in Stock

Archer Materials Limited (ASX:AXE – Get Rating) insider Gregory English sold 880,870 shares of Archer Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.29), for a total transaction of A$384,059.32 ($256,039.55).
Archer Materials Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 42.06, a current ratio of 47.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Archer Materials Company Profile
Further Reading
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.