Archer Materials Limited (ASX:AXE) Insider Sells A$384,059.32 in Stock

Archer Materials Limited (ASX:AXE – Get Rating) insider Gregory English sold 880,870 shares of Archer Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.29), for a total transaction of A$384,059.32 ($256,039.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 42.06, a current ratio of 47.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Archer Materials Limited, a technology company, engages in development and commercialization of semiconductor devices, and processor chips related to quantum computing and medical diagnostics in Australia. It primarily focuses on the development of qubit processor chip, that operates at room temperature and integrate into modern electronics; and graphene-based lab-on-a-chip technology.

