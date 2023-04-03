Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Gap Down to $14.87

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $14.50. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 243,706 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $585.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.