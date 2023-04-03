Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Update

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.47.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.50. 1,787,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,883. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.