Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,232 shares during the period. Planet Fitness makes up 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $98,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,200,000 after buying an additional 190,817 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,139,000 after buying an additional 575,627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,192,000 after buying an additional 61,018 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $76.84. 67,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $88.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

