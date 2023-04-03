Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $29.52 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188,293 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $29,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

WMS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.60. 44,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

