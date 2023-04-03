Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $36.23 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,388 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $36,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 77,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.75. 1,154,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

