Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $39.66 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,264 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $39,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,987,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214,144. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

