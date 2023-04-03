Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $46.90 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.59% of Churchill Downs worth $46,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $264.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

