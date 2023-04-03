Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,301 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $117,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $81.17. 465,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

