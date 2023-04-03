Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $62.02 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 352,910 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,023,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Vulcan Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

VMC traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.53. 123,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,859. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $197.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.23 and a 200 day moving average of $173.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

