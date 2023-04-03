Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $80.96 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 635,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,412,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5,334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,170 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,052,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,210,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,271,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($116.72) to GBX 9,890 ($121.51) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ferguson from £114 ($140.07) to £128 ($157.27) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.37) to GBX 9,630 ($118.32) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $134.11. 69,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $149.80.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

