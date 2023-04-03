Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 115,421 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115,421 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $136,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after acquiring an additional 674,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,264,000 after acquiring an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

BMY traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 824,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

