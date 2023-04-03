Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 43,427 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,427 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $72,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on PNFP. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 64,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,660. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.