Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 527,481 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,481 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $32,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.49. 482,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

