Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $14,083,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $32.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,567. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.