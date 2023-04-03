Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963. Ashford has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

