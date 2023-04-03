Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of AINC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963. Ashford has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.