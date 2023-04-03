ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $6.27 on Monday, hitting $674.44. 150,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,880. The stock has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $647.62 and a 200-day moving average of $571.63. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

