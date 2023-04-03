Astar Hits One Day Volume of $6.12 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Astar has a market cap of $93.89 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

