Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) were down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 1,986,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,537,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

Insider Activity

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $100,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Natixis increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 662.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 974,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 846,998 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 117,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

