Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $63,372.81 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $207.58. 1,468,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

