Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.0 %

Autoliv stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Autoliv by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

