Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after buying an additional 527,631 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

AVDL stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $565.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

