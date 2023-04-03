Avaii Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMVM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,500.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,527,000 after acquiring an additional 613,227 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 353.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 399.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $49.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

