Avaii Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,589,000 after purchasing an additional 553,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

