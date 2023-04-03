Avaii Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $31.45. 6,310,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,028,480. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

