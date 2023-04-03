Avaii Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 654,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,554. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

